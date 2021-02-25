KITCHENER -- Public health officials have declared a COVID-19 outbreak in a cohort at Howard Robertson Public School in Kitchener after two cases were identified in the same cohort within a week.

According to a news release on the school's website, the outbreak is contained to a specific cohort and is not a school-wide outbreak.

The Waterloo Region District School Board first reported a case in a student on Feb. 19. A second case was added to the school's website on Feb. 24.

The school's news release said that three staff members were also identified and directed to self-isolate because of these cases.

The school board said its facilities services are continuing to clean the building, paying special attention to common areas and touchpoints.

Public health officials are working with the school to continue identifying high-risk contacts.