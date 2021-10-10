COVID-19 outbreak declared in cohort at Hespeler Public School in Cambridge

School COVID

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Facebook unveils new controls for kids using its platforms

Facebook, in the aftermath of damning testimony that its platforms harm children, will be introducing several features including prompting teens to take a break using its photo sharing app Instagram, and 'nudging' teens if they are repeatedly looking at the same content that's not conducive to their well-being.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver