COVID-19 outbreak declared in cohort at Glencairn Public School in Kitchener

Kitchener -

The Region of Waterloo has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Glencairn Public School in Kitchener.

According to the region’s COVID-19 Summary Dashboard, two cases are linked.

A notification bulletin on the school’s website said two students who tested positive were last at the school on Dec.1 and Dec. 3.

It also said the two students are part of an already dismissed cohort.

The first student in this class tested positive on Dec. 3.

This is the second outbreak at Glencairn Public School this school year.

In September, public health logged in eight cases from multiple cohorts at Glencairn Public School.