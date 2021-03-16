Advertisement
COVID-19 outbreak declared in cohort at Crestview Public School
Published Tuesday, March 16, 2021 12:02PM EDT
KITCHENER -- Public health officials have declared a COVID-19 outbreak in a cohort at Crestview Public School.
A notice on the school's website said a student tested positive for the disease in the same cohort as a student who tested positive last week.
No other staff or students need to self-isolate as a result of the outbreak.
The rest of the school remains open.
