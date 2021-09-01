COVID-19 outbreak declared at wedding in Guelph: public health

KITCHENER -

Health officials in Guelph are asking anyone who attended a wedding held in the city last month to get tested for COVID-19.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the wedding, which was held Aug. 21 at 2:30 p.m. at Basilica of Our Lady, along with a reception at a private residence in Puslinch.

In a news release issued Wednesday morning, officials said transmission of the disease occurred at the event and they have now declared an outbreak. Anyone who attended is considered a high-risk contact and should isolate and seek testing.