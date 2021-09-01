COVID-19 outbreak declared at wedding in Guelph: public health
Health officials in Guelph are asking anyone who attended a wedding held in the city last month to get tested for COVID-19.
Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the wedding, which was held Aug. 21 at 2:30 p.m. at Basilica of Our Lady, along with a reception at a private residence in Puslinch.
In a news release issued Wednesday morning, officials said transmission of the disease occurred at the event and they have now declared an outbreak. Anyone who attended is considered a high-risk contact and should isolate and seek testing.
Kitchener Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Ontario reveals vaccine passport system. Here's what you need to know
Proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required to access non-essential businesses in Ontario, including gyms, indoor restaurants, movie theatres and concert halls, under the province's new vaccine certification program starting Sept. 22.
BREAKING | Liberals unveil their 2021 election platform, promising billions for post-pandemic rebuild
The federal Liberals outlined their fully-costed plan to steer Canada out of the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday, promising new and extended support funding, and committing to tackle affordability and equality issues in their newly-released 2021 election platform. In total, the Liberals' document includes $13 billion in promised new spending this fiscal year, and a total of more than $78 billion over the next five years.
Shrinking economy bad news for both Liberals and Conservatives: Nanos
As affordability becomes a key topic during the federal election campaign for all major parties, the news that the Canadian economy contracted in the second quarter is bad for both the Liberals and the Conservatives, according to pollster Nik Nanos.
UPDATED | Amber Alert in effect for abducted 3-year-old in Bas-Saint-Laurent, Que.
Jake Côté, 3, was last seen wearing a red T-shirt with black long-sleeve sweater overtop in the Bas-Saint-Laurent, Que. region.
Delta variant surge, inconsistent safety measures could shut down schools, officials say
With the highly contagious Delta variant of the novel coronavirus surging, some officials expect that schools, which have millions of susceptible students, will be forced to shut down this year.
What we know about variant C.1.2
A new variant of COVID-19 has been detected in South Africa and seven other countries since May. Here’s what we know.
Canadian Medical Association backs vaccine passports for everyone
Vaccine passports are an effective way to fight COVID-19 and should be introduced nationwide, CMA president Dr. Katharine Smart told CTV’s Your Morning on Wednesday.
COVID-19 vaccine passports officially in effect in Quebec
Quebecers will now have to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 in order to gain access to certain non-essential services.
Police questioned if he had cerebral palsy. Now, he's fighting ableism
This fall, Nathan Gaba and a team of other youth with disabilities will be virtually visiting dozens of classrooms and workplaces to talk about how people can tackle systemic ableism in practical ways.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reveals vaccine passport system. Here's what you need to know
Proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required to access non-essential businesses in Ontario, including gyms, indoor restaurants, movie theatres and concert halls, under the province's new vaccine certification program starting Sept. 22.
-
30 new COVID-19 cases reported in Middlesex-London
The Middlesex-London Health unit (MLHU) is reporting 30 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday with zero additional deaths.
-
Canada captures world championship gold for first time since 2012
Canada won the women's world hockey championship for the first time in almost a decade on Tuesday with a 3-2 overtime win over the United States.
Windsor
-
Here’s what Windsor-Essex residents need to know about Ontario’s vaccine passport
Windsor-Essex residents will have to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to access non-essential businesses, including gyms, indoor restaurants, movie theatres, concerts and organized large gatherings, under Ontario’s new vaccine certification program.
-
No guarantee and no timeline; Wheatley officials update gas explosion investigation and evacuation
Chatham-Kent officials could not provide a deadline for when evacuated residents could return home during a media conference on Wednesday.
-
Another possible COVID-19 public exposure risk at Windsor-Essex banquet hall
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has added another risk of potential COVID-19 public exposure at a local banquet hall.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Simcoe Muskoka residents to require vaccination proof under Ontario's plan
Simcoe Muskoka residents will require proof of vaccination status starting Sept. 22 to access certain public settings and facilities as the Ontario government imposes the COVID-19 vaccine certificate.
-
WATCH FORD LIVE
WATCH FORD LIVE | Simcoe Muskoka vaccine clinics offer shot as Ontario announces vaccine certificate
The Simcoe Muskoka health unit is offering COVID-19 vaccinations at several walk-in clinics as the Ontario government is expected to announce that proof of immunization will be required to access non-essential businesses.
-
Witnesses to deadly motorcycle crash in Tay urged to come forward
Provincial police are appealing to the public for witnesses to a deadly motorcycle crash in Tay Township.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reveals vaccine passport system. Here's what you need to know
Proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required to access non-essential businesses in Ontario, including gyms, indoor restaurants, movie theatres and concert halls, under the province's new vaccine certification program starting Sept. 22.
-
OLG reveals where highest-earning lotto tickets were sold in Ontario this year
There's one factor that leads to more winning tickets at Ontario retailers.
-
Kapuskasing OPP say driver was impaired, speeding and had open liquor in vehicle
A 24-year-old from Corbeil is facing several charges after Kapuskasing Ontario Provincial Police conducted a traffic stop Aug. 26.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reveals vaccine passport system. Here's what you need to know
Proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required to access non-essential businesses in Ontario, including gyms, indoor restaurants, movie theatres and concert halls, under the province's new vaccine certification program starting Sept. 22.
-
OPH reports 20 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa Wednesday
Ottawa Public Health says another 20 people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19 and there is one new person in intensive care because of the virus.
-
OCDSB to meet Wednesday evening to finalize mandatory vaccination policy for staff
Trustees with Ottawa's largest school board will meet Wednesday evening to finalize a mandatory vaccination policy for staff after running out of time at a board meeting Tuesday night.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reveals vaccine passport system. Here's what you need to know
Proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required to access non-essential businesses in Ontario, including gyms, indoor restaurants, movie theatres and concert halls, under the province's new vaccine certification program starting Sept. 22.
-
Where you will and won't need proof of vaccination in Ontario
Beginning later this month, Ontarians will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to access a number of non-essential public settings and facilities.
-
How do I prove my COVID-19 vaccination status in Ontario?
Ontario unveiled its COVID-19 vaccine passport this week which will allow individuals access to a number of businesses and public settings so long as they are fully vaccinated.
Montreal
-
Quebec reports 690 new COVID-19 cases to start September, with 2 more deaths and hospitalizations up
Quebec reported on Wednesday that 690 more people have tested positive for COVID-19.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Amber Alert in effect for abducted 3-year-old in Bas-Saint-Laurent, Que.
Jake Côté, 3, was last seen wearing a red T-shirt with black long-sleeve sweater overtop in the Bas-Saint-Laurent, Que. region.
-
COVID-19 vaccine passports officially in effect in Quebec
Quebecers will now have to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 in order to gain access to certain non-essential services.
Atlantic
-
N.S. Premier, new health system leadership team to tour province to hear from frontline workers
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston and Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson announced a new health system leadership team Wednesday.
-
Kalin's call: Heavy rain forecast shifts west for the Maritimes
Rain and downpours still forecast for the Maritimes Thursday into Friday as the remnants of Ida come through.
-
New Brunswick still mulling over vaccine passports; reports 11 new cases Wednesday
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says he's not ruling out the possibility of vaccine passports as more and more provinces begin to implement them for their own residents.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba campground closed due to issues with sewer, wastewater system
A Manitoba campground is likely closed for the rest of the season due to issues with the sewer and wastewater system infrastructure.
-
NEW
NEW | Manitoba identifies more than 70 new Delta variant cases Wednesday
Manitoba reported 57 new COVID-19 cases along with one death, and has identified more than 70 cases of the Delta variant.
-
Goertzen to address the public for the first time as premier
Brian Pallister has officially stepped down as Manitoba’s premier on Wednesday, with Kelvin Goertzen taking over the position.
Calgary
-
More than 31 kilograms of fentanyl seized as part of 'superlab' bust south of Calgary
The search of a suspected fentanyl 'superlab' in Alberta, as well as homes and businesses in both Calgary and Edmonton, has resulted in the seizure of an estimated $300 million worth of drugs.
-
Man killed in fight at downtown Calgary apartment
The Calgary police homicide unit is investigating after a man died following a fight in a downtown apartment Tuesday night.
-
Woman faces impaired driving charges in Hwy. 22 crash that killed Airdrie motorcyclist
A 25-year-old woman from Mountain View County faces eight charges, including impaired driving causing death, in connection with a fatal summer crash on Highway 22.
Edmonton
-
'You'd better get out of bed': Mother wakes up son to tell him he won $15M lottery
An Edmonton man is the winner of a $15-million LOTTO MAX.
-
'We’re finished': Minister’s press secretary cuts off question about premier, minister absences
The press secretary for the minister of culture cut off a CTV News Edmonton reporter’s questions when he asked about the absence of the premier and cabinet ministers.
-
Retired NHL goalie from Edmonton hooks 'record breaker' sturgeon
A former NHL goalie, who lives in Sturgeon County Alta., hooked the catch of a lifetime while on a fishing trip in B.C., potentially breaking a world record.
Vancouver
-
Woman allegedly sexually assaulted while receiving massage, Surrey RCMP says in appeal for more witnesses
After a woman was reportedly sexually assaulted while receiving a massage in Surrey, Mounties are hoping any additional witnesses will come forward.
-
Caught on camera: Cougar effortlessly jumps over gate in front of B.C. home
Video posted to social media earlier this week shows just how easy it is for a cougar to hop over a fence.
-
'A colossal failure': Secret deal for prime Vancouver real estate that saw low-income families evicted finally public
The circumstances around the sale of prime land in Vancouver have been a mystery since 2008, but contract details were released on this week.