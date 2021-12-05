COVID-19 outbreak declared at Saint John Paul II Catholic School

KITCHENER -

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared in a student cohort at Saint John Paul II Catholic School in Kitchener.

Officials said an additional case has been linked to a previous infection in the same cohort.

This is not a school-wide outbreak and no additional classrooms or cohorts have been dismissed or required to isolate.

The school said it's working with Region of Waterloo Public Health to prevent further spread in students, staff and the community.