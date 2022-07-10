COVID-19 outbreak declared at Mount Forest hospital

A COVID-19 outbreak was declared Saturday night at Louise Marshal Hospital in Mount Forest.

North Wellington Healthcare confirmed that two hospital-acquired infections were identified on the inpatient unit.

Officials say there is no inpatient visiting for the time being and that they're not sure which variant of the virus is involved.

The hospital's emergency department, diagnostic imaging, ambulatory care, oncology, and day surgeries not requiring admission all remain open.

Officials are asking anyone with an appointment to phone ahead to confirm it.