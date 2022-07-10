COVID-19 outbreak declared at Mount Forest hospital
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Mount Forest hospital
A COVID-19 outbreak was declared Saturday night at Louise Marshal Hospital in Mount Forest.
North Wellington Healthcare confirmed that two hospital-acquired infections were identified on the inpatient unit.
Officials say there is no inpatient visiting for the time being and that they're not sure which variant of the virus is involved.
The hospital's emergency department, diagnostic imaging, ambulatory care, oncology, and day surgeries not requiring admission all remain open.
Officials are asking anyone with an appointment to phone ahead to confirm it.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bank of Canada to hike key interest rate by 0.75%, economists say
Economists are predicting the Bank of Canada will hike its key interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point on Wednesday as inflation rages on globally.
'It's difficult': Ukrainian newcomers struggle to make ends meet in Canada
Ukrainian newcomers in Canada, looking to escape the conflict in their country, have been burning through their savings as they're faced with the high cost of living in the city.
Rogers warns of phishing scams offering credits after service outage
Rogers is warning customers of a wave of scam text messages purportedly offering credits after its all-day outage on Friday.
