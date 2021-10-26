COVID-19 outbreak declared at Junior's Sportsbar in Cambridge, patrons advised to get tested

Cambridge -

Region of Waterloo Public Health has declared a workplace COVID-19 outbreak at Junior's Sportsbar & Grill in Cambridge.

Officials say five cases have been reported, all among staff. However, public health said its investigation determined the outbreak is associated with "a high-risk exposure for patrons."

According to a release, anyone who attended the establishment between Oct. 17 and Oct. 22 may have been exposed and is considered a high-risk contact.

"These individuals are advised to self-isolate and seek testing immediately," reads a release from the health unit. "Public Health is supporting the workplace to inform all affected patrons of the exposure and will be following up with all high risk contacts."

Four of the five confirmed cases are among individuals who are not vaccinated, public health said, adding "interactions among some of these cases outside the workplace have also played a role in this outbreak."

The health unit said the establishment has voluntarily closed and has been cooperative with public health officials.