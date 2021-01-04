Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Guelph Police Service.

In a Monday news release, police say the declaration comes after four members tested positive for the virus in the past few days. Other members of Guelph police have been identified as high-risk contacts and are currently self-isolating.

Officials did not specify if the outbreak was associated with the police station on Wyndam Street.

“We know COVID-19 is circulating in our community,” said the associate medical officer of health, Dr. Matthew Tenenbaum, in a statement. “With higher number of cases, we will continue to see cases at work, in schools and long-term care, and in individual households."

Dr. Tenenbaum adds that members of the public do not have to take any action unless they are contacted by public health.