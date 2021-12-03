COVID-19 outbreak declared at Forest Glen Public School

NEW HAMBURG -

Region of Waterloo Public Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak in a class cohort at Forest Glen Public School in New Hamburg on Friday.

Officials said a student case, who last attended the school on Nov. 29, has been linked to a previous infection reported earlier this week.

The outbreak is related to that single cohort, and not considered a school-wide outbreak.

The identity of the infected is protected by privacy legislation and will not be shared.

No further close contacts have been identified and no additional staff or students are required to isolate.