KITCHENER -- The Brant County Health Unit has declared a COVID-19 facility outbreak at CST Collision Centre in Brantford.

In a news release, they say the outbreak was declared at the 85 Lynden Rd.​ location on Wednesday.

Two cases of COVID-19 were found in employees who did not have identifiable transmission sources outside of the establishment. The two have been directed to self-isolate for 10 days.

The health unit says they found no breach of the PPE rules in place and add that customers of CST Collision Centre are at low risk of getting COVID-19.

Anyone who has at the facility on March 9 or March 11-15 and is concerned about a possible exposure can contact the health unit for assessment and testing.

The collision centre is expected to remain open.