KITCHENER -- A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the Haldimand-Norfolk REACH Child Care Centre at McKinnon Park Secondary School in Caledonia, according to public health officials.

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit says it's working closely with the centre to make a public health management plan.

According to the health unit, one child has tested positive for COVID-19. That child isn't at the centre. Any close contacts have been identified and are self-isolating.

Officials say more test results are pending.

Children in the affected class will no longer be going to the child care centre, but other children are allowed to attend.

To date, the health unit has reported 479 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 423 are considered recovered. Thirty-two people have died from the virus in Haldimand-Norfolk.