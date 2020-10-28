KITCHENER -- A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at McKinnon Park Secondary School in Caledonia, the Grand Erie District School Board says.

The board says the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit declared the outbreak after a second case at the school was confirmed on Wednesday afternoon. The first case was identified on Oct. 25.

The school has more than 700 students in Grades 9 to 12.

Health officials will contact students, staff and families deemed close contacts to any cases.

“Our priority is always the health and well-being of our students and staff,” said JoAnna Roberto, Director of Education.

The school is still open and custodial staff are disinfecting the school every night, the board said.

Students and staff need to perform a daily COVID-10 screening and anyone with symptoms is asked to contact their health care provider.