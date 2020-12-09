KITCHENER -- A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a Brantford Walmart after two cases were identified in staff members, the Brant County Public Health Unit said Wednesday.

According to a news release, the cases did not have "clear, identifiable transmission sources outside of this establishment," prompting the outbreak at 300 King George Rd.

"A workplace outbreak is declared when there are two or more laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases with an epidemiological link in the workplace," the release said in part.

That includes cases in the same work area or same shift within a 14-day period, where people could have been infected.

The staff members were last at the store from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19 and Nov. 28 to Nov. 30.

They have been directed to self-isolate for 10 days.

After the cases were identified, public health officials investigated and found that there were no public-facing personal protective equipment breaches associated with the cases. This means that customers would be considered low-risk of becoming infected, too.

The store will stay open, officials said in the release.

Still, anyone who was at Walmart while the infected employees were there is asked to contact the Brant County Community Healthcare System if they're concerned about possible exposure.