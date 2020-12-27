KITCHENER -- Brant County Health Unit has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Brantford Police Service Station after three individuals tested positive.

In a Sunday new release, Brantford police say the three people work in support roles and are not on the front line.

The employees last worked on Dec. 18, according to officials, and all areas where they would have been have undergone a deep clean. Contact tracing and other public health measures are also in place.

Due to the outbreak, Brantford police are adjusting non-emergency services, such as asking the public not to go to the Elgin Street station unless in they are in an emergency situation.

Non-emergency services like background checks, record checks, or freedom-of-information requests can be completed at branfordpolice.ca or by calling the station at 519-756-0113. Non-emergency crimes like property damage under $5,000 and theft from vehicles can also be reported online.

Additional COVID-19 screening will be done over the phone before officers are dispatched, according to police. Officers may also be wearing additional PPE like gloves or masks.