KITCHENER -- Health officials in Brantford have declared an outbreak in a unit at Brantford General Hospital.

In a Wednesday news release, Brant Community Healthcare System said the outbreak is in the B7 Medical Inpatient Unit. Two patients and one staff member have tested positive for the disease.

Officials said the unit is closed to admissions and visitors aren't allowed in for the time being.

There's enhanced cleaning and screening in place at the hospital.