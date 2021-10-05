COVID-19 outbreak closes St. George-German public school in Brant County

Brant County -

A public school in Brant County has been closed due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

On Sunday, the Brant County Health Unit declared an outbreak at St. George-German Public School in St. George, Ont.

According to a release, health officials and the Grand Erie District School Board opted to close the school "to protect the health and safety of students and staff."

The health unit said seven COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at St. George-German in recent days, with one case in a staff member and the remainder among students "from several different classes."

The school will reopen for in-person learning on Oct. 18. Online learning is being offered while the facility remains closed.

St. George-German, located in the small village of St. George north of Brantford, has about 400 students from junior kindergarten to Grade 8. The school also offers full-day Early Learning Kindergarten to about 75 students.

School COVID-19 outbreaks are declared when two or more cases are confirmed among students or staff with an epidemiological link.