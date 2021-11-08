COVID-19 outbreak at Southwood Secondary School

Cambridge -

A second COVID-19 case among students in a Grade 9 class at Southwood Secondary School has prompted public health officials to declare an outbreak.

According to Waterloo Region District School Board’s website the first case at the Cambridge school was discovered Nov. 1, while the second case was detected Sunday.

Public health issues an outbreak in school cohorts when they determine two or more cases are linked.

In a press release, school board officials stressed that the outbreak is related to the Grade 9 cohort only and is not a school-wide outbreak.