KITCHENER -- A COVID-19 outbreak at Anson Place, a hard hit long-term care home, is now over, according to the local health unit.

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit saying in a release on Thursday that the outbreak has ended. The home, located in Hagersville, is a long-term care facility and retirement home.

“I know this comes as welcome news for both the residents of Anson Place and their families,” Kristal Chopp, Chair of the Board of Health and Mayor of Norfolk County, said in a news release. “I’m thankful the province has now recognized the need to reform long-term care to avoid situations like the one at Anson Place and to protect our most vulnerable citizens."

The health unit first reported COVID-19 cases at the home in March. In the following months, more than two-thirds of the home's residents tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 27 people died from the virus.

On June 6, the home reported it had dropped to just two active cases -- one in the long-term care home and one in the retirement residence.

“This outbreak might be over, but the pandemic is not, and we must remain vigilant in our efforts to stop the spread of the virus in our community," Chopp added.

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit has reported 446 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 32 deaths to date. A total of 184 people are considered recovered from the virus.