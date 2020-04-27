KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health is set to provide an update on the status of COVID-19.

Three times a week, officials hold a news conference to discuss the latest developments in the region.

Monday's update is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. You can watch it live in the video player above when it begins.

According to the region's latest numbers, which were udpated on Monday, there are 683 cases of COVID-19 in the region.

More than a third of them—259 cases—have been resolved. Sixty-one people have died from the virus, while 32 cases are hospitalized.

Most of the region's cases have been identified in staff and residents of long-term care and retirement homes, which account for 409 local cases. This is at least partially due to increased priority testing in these settings.

Based on Monday's numbers, there are active outbreaks at 10 of these facilities, including Forest Heights Revera LTC. That facility has had 133 residents and 53 staff members infected, and 32 people have died.

Outbreaks at eight of the region's retirement and long-term care homes have been declared over.