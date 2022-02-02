COVID-19 in Waterloo Region: 4 new deaths, 20 fewer in hospital

Four more people in Waterloo Region with COVID-19 have died and 20 fewer patients with the virus are in local hospitals.

That’s according to the Region of Waterloo’s daily update Wednesday.

The deceased are a women in her 70s, a man in his 80s, and a man and women in their 90s.

Health officials have not been releasing information on whether deaths are related to outbreaks, citing privacy reasons.

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 in the region dropped to 111 on Wednesday, down 20 patients from Tuesday. Three more people are in ICU for a total of 22.

(Region of Waterloo)

There were 61 active outbreaks across the region Wednesday. Just over half of those are in long-term care and retirement homes. Meanwhile, 16 are in congregate settings like shelters, group homes and correctional centres, and 13 are in hospitals.

Officials reported 163 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday along with 189 new recoveries, bringing the total number of active cases to 1,527.

To date the region has reported 38,431 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 365 deaths.

A graph shows new cases reported by date. Note: Since Dec. 31, 2021 PCR testing has been restricted to only people in high-risk settings. (Region of Waterloo)

In terms of vaccinations, 1,390 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered across the region on Tuesday. Of those, the vast majority – 1,060 – were third doses.

Of the eligible population 5 and up in Waterloo Region, 88.3 per cent have received one dose and 83.4 per cent are considered fully vaccinated with two doses.

Provincial picture

Provincially, Ontario health officials are reporting that fewer than 3,000 people are in hospital with COVID-19 as the province records 72 more COVID-19 deaths.

The province reported on Wednesday that 2,939 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19, and 555 of these patients are in intensive care.

The number of people in intensive care has been steadily decreasing. The province reported that 568 people were in ICU on Tuesday, 583 on Monday, 597 on Sunday and 597 on Saturday.

With files from CTV Toronto