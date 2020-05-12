KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health officials reported 14 more COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, pushing the local total to 954.

The region also reported one more death, bringing the death toll to 104.

That death appears to have been reported at Forest Heights Revera LTC, where 46 people have died from the virus.

There are no new cases reported at that facility, however, where 166 residents and 65 staff members have tested positive.

The number of resolved cases in Waterloo Region climbed by 17 to 510 on Tuesday, meaning there are currently a total of 340 active confirmed cases.

To date, 10,044 tests have been done, with a focus on priority groups like long-term care and retirement homes and health-care workers.

That's up more than 400 tests from what the region reported on Monday.

COVID-19 in Waterloo Region, by the numbers

18 outbreaks at long-term care and retirement homes have been declared over

12 outbreaks are still active in these facilities

Highest single-day number of cases reported: 75 on April 17

Highest single-day number of cases reported, excluding outbreaks: 43 on May 4

46 cases currently hospitalized

340 of the region's confirmed cases are currently active

212 cases are attributed to community transmission

Across Ontario, there have been another 361 cases reported, as well as another 56 deaths.

There are now 20,907 confirmed cases in Ontario, including 15,391 recoveries and 1,725 deaths.

This is a breaking news update. Check back for more details.