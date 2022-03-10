COVID-19 hospitalizations remain steady in Waterloo Region, no new deaths reported

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 remain unchanged in Waterloo Region, according to Thursday's update from public health.

There are 21 people with COVID-19 currently receiving medical treatment in local hospitals, including nine in intensive care.

Another 42 lab-confirmed cases were reported on Thursday, bringing the total to 41,016 over the course of the pandemic. Of those, 40,166 cases are now considered resolved.

There are 449 active COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region, down 19 from the previous update.

Outbreaks remain unchanged from Wednesday at five, with three in hospitals and two in congregate settings. There are no active outbreaks in local long-term care or retirement homes.

Public health also updated the total number of COVID-19-related deaths reported in Waterloo Region. In an email to CTV News, they said "an internal review of Region of Waterloo deaths identified two cases from early in the pandemic (April/May 2020) in which COVID-19 was unrelated to the cause of death." As such, the number of deaths has changed from 400 to 398.

No new deaths were reported on Thursday. It's the sixth day in a row with no new COVID-19 fatalities in Waterloo Region.

Starting Friday, the Ministry of Health will also adjust they way they report COVID-19 deaths in Ontario. There will be three categories: whether COVID-19 contributed to a death, whether COVID-19 caused a death, or if the cause of death is unknown or missing from provincial data. The province has identified 489 previously reported deaths that do not meet the criteria, and those have already been removed from the provincial tally. The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in Ontario now stands at 12,149 since the start of the pandemic.

The province also reported 742 hospitalizations on Thursday, saying 46 per cent were admitted due to the virus while 54 per cent tested positive after the fact. At least 366 of those patients are fully vaccinated, 157 are unvaccinated, and 30 are partially vaccinated.