KITCHENER -- February may be heart month, but local cardiologists worry that fear of COVID-19 is keeping some people from getting the help they need.

Even with a history of cardiac issues, including two heart attacks, when Dilip Banerji began feeling unwell last month, he was hesitant to go to the hospital because of the circulating virus.

“Once you have a cardiac incident you're always concerned as to what might have caused something new,” he said.

Banerji finally visited Guelph General Hospital, after some coaxing from his family, for what ended up being an episode of vertigo.

“I was very reluctant and afraid of you know, catching something there,” he said.

Banerji says after visiting the hospital, he felt reassured when he saw all of the safety procedures in place.

However, his initial reluctance is something those working to rehabilitate cardiac patients encounter frequently.

“We're here to help screen them and encourage them to go, and sometimes that's all they need is for us to say you better go,” said Dr. John Schaman, medical director of J. P. Schaman Clinic.

St. Mary's Hospital in Kitchener reported that the greatest decrease in cardiac-related visits came during the first wave, with a 43 per cent drop during April 2020.

That trend continued to a lesser degree between April and December of last year, with overall cardiac related visits to the hospital's emergency department decreasing by 16 per cent.

“There's a spectrum of other less serious cardiac care that's needed. Those people tend to put off going to see a doctor,” said Dr. Brian McNamara, a cardiologist at St. Mary’s Hospital.

While the number of heart-attack patients has remained steady over the course of the pandemic, there's concern other issues may be being ignored, like valve conditions that require out-patient monitoring.

“Delays in diagnosis for example if these kinds of tests are put off, it can lead to damage to heart which can sometimes be irreversible,” added Dr. McNamara.

Regular testing is particularly important for patients with risk factors like high cholesterol, high blood pressure, and diabetes. With delayed treatment increasing a person's cardiac risk over time.

All diagnostic procedures are running as normal at St. Mary’s, with COVID-19 safety precautions in place.