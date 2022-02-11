COVID-19 decline slowing in Waterloo Region; hospitals remain under pressure

Waterloo Region’s top doctor said the decline of COVID-19 in the area’s wastewater signal has slowed or plateaued in recent days.

“The wastewater signal still remains high relative to previous waves and continues to be dominated by the Omicron variant,” Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said at the region’s weekly COVID-19 briefing on Friday.

She added that the BA.1 subvariant continues to dominate, although the BA.2 variant is also present.

HOSPITALS STILL UNDER PRESSURE

While COVID-19 indicators show the Omicron wave peaked in mid-January and has started to decline, hospitals continue to deal with capacity issues and sick patients.

“Our health-care system continues to be under great pressure due to the number of patients hospitalized and in ICU with COVID-19,” Dr. Wang said.

Lee Fairclough, the regional lead for COVID-19 response for Waterloo Wellington hospitals and president of St. Mary’s General Hospital, also spoke at Friday’s media update. She said numbers are “moving in the right direction.” The number of newly infectious patients in Waterloo Wellington hospitals dropped from 97 on Tuesday to 82 on Friday.

“I do want to emphasize that although patients are no longer infectious, we are seeing that they’re still requiring a lot of care in hospital after that time period,” Fairclough said. “The number that are still in hospital receiving some level of care related to COVID is probably double to three times that number.”

Fairclough added that unvaccinated patients tend to need the highest level of care when they come into the hospital and encouraged residents to get a first, second and third dose as soon as they are eligible.

VACCINATION UPDATE

Mass vaccination clinics at Pinebush and Boardwalk continue to offer walk-in appointments for all doses, and many community vaccine clinics also have walk-ins available.

David Aoki with the Region of Waterloo said Friday that they offered 25 community clinics this week at locations like schools, long-term care homes, shelters and congregate settings.

Forty-six employers reached out to the region to offer third-dose campaigns for employers. Aoki said the clinics administered more than 5,700 vaccines.

Officials are working with local school boards to continue offering vaccine clinics for children between the ages of five and 11. Currently, around 54 per cent of that age group has received a first dose.

ENFORCEMENT ACTIONS

Regional Chair Karen Redman reported three enforcement actions in Friday’s update.

City of Kitchener bylaw issued one ticket for a gathering at a private residence, along with a ticket to Hack’s Bar and Grill for not following face covering requirements. Those tickets were each for $880.

Public health also issued a $1,130 ticket to Players Indoor Golf and Sports Bar for opening for customers during a modified Step Two.