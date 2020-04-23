KITCHENER -- Eight more people have died from COVID-19, as the virus continues to take its toll in Waterloo Region. That brings the local death toll to 39.

The region updated the numbers on its website on Thursday morning, along with 32 new local cases. There are now 582 confirmed cases in the region, up from the 550 reported on Wednesday.

The total number of cases that have been resolved sits at 199.

Six more people have died at Forest Heights Revera, the hardest-hit long-term care home in the region.

Thursday's numbers show that 116 residents and 45 staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

Deaths have also been listed at two other long-term care homes: A.R. Goudie LTC now has one death listed on the region's website, while there are two deaths listed at Trinity Village LTC.

Twenty-nine of the COVID-19-related deaths in Waterloo Region have been in long-term care or retirement homes.

These settings account for 337 of the region's cases, though that's at least partially because of prioritized testing in these facilities, the region said earlier this week.

There are still active outbreaks at 11 long-term care and retirement homes.

Ontario reported a total of 634 new cases and 54 more deaths in the province.

This is a breaking news update. More to come...