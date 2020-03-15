Eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region

The Region of Waterloo has confirmed they are dealing with eight cases of COVID-19. Details on the first five patients can be found online.

On Saturday, Public Health gave details about the fifth and sixth cases. The fifth is a man in his 40s who developed symptoms on March 1 while on a Celebrity Cruise, took private transportation to St. Mary’s Hospital for testing, and is in self-isolation.

The sixth patient is a 57-year-old man who was also tested at St. Mary’s. His exposure came from contact while travelling, is the spouse of the second patient, and is also in self-isolation.

The cases disclosed on Sunday are a man in his 60s who was in close contact with the second patient as well as a man in his 20s. The region says they have no details about the eighth patient’s travel history. Both are in self-isolation.

'Things are getting pretty grim': Shelves emptying as people stock up over COVID-19 fears

Lineups and empty shelves seem to be the new trend at grocery stores in Waterloo Region as fears of COVID-19 spreads. Many people are stocking up to prepare for possible quarantine, but in many cases, perhaps unnecessarily.

A photo taken at the Sobeys on Thursday night shows empty shelves down the toilet paper aisle. Shoppers who spoke to CTV say it's much of the same as products disappear quickly.

"Super busy, shelves are empty. I had to get paper towel instead of toilet paper," one shopper says. "This is my fourth store that I've gone to, so things are getting pretty grim."

Parents react to province wide 3 week school shutdown

All publically funded schools in Ontario will be closed for three weeks starting Monday. After hearing about the extended closure, local parents had a mixed reaction.

"I think it's absolutely crazy, we have five children and trying to keep a job and keep everyone’s appointments in check and having them home for three weeks is going to be very, very rough," said one parent who spoke with CTV News.

Other parents appeared more understanding about the circumstances.

"It aligns with what the world is telling us, the World Health Organization is telling us two week quarantine, if that’s what it takes, then do it," another said.

'Is one day worth it?' Police implore people to stay away from unsanctioned St. Patrick's Day party

Regional police are asking people not to attend Waterloo's unsanctioned St. Patrick's Day parties as they try to ensure public safety in the face of COVID-19. Police Chief Bryan Larkin implored people not to attend the party, which normally takes place on and around Ezra Avenue, at a news conference on Friday morning.

"Is one day worth it?" Larkin asked rhetorically. He points to the additional strain that the unsanctioned party can have on the police force and healthcare system.

Hundreds turn out to Friday the 13th in Port Dover

Despite cancellations and social distancing measures happening around the country, people turned out in droves for the first Friday the 13th of the year in Port Dover.

Vendors estimated that about 1,000 people would visit the downtown area to shop, eat and socialize, but that number is much smaller than attendance through the summer months. It's a community-driven event, meaning there's no actual organizer, but a number of vendors told CTV that COVID-19 concerns wouldn't stop them from setting up shop for the tradition.

"We’re business as usual and everything is pretty much the same here in Port Dover," says Kevin Kitchen with the Kinsmen Club of Port Dover. "We’ve had this planned for months and that was before the scare. Everybody just comes and does their thing, there’s going to be people coming no matter what."