COVID-19 cases increase as Region of Waterloo hands out 23 tickets

As Waterloo Region and Ontario continue to see high COVID-19 numbers, bylaw has handed out 23 tickets for private gatherings in Kitchener, Waterloo, and Cambridge.

"The situation in Waterloo Region remains serious. Our hospitals and the provincial health system are extremely strained," Redman said. "I feel the same frustration and recognize the anger that many in the community have expressed when they see these unlawful gatherings. The vast majority of residents are following public health and provincial guidelines, and yet a small few in our community are putting public health at risk."

On Tuesday, Waterloo Region reported its highest COVID-19 increase since the second wave in mid-January.

COVID-19 by the numbers (as of Apr. 25):

Waterloo Region: 13,900 confirmed cases, 249 deaths, 12,950 resolved

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph: 6,662 cases, 106 deaths, 5,965 resolved

Brant County: 2,586 cases, 17 deaths, 2,282 resolved

Haldimand-Norfolk: 2,172 cases, 46 deaths, 1,854 recovered

Huron Perth: 1,545 cases, 52 deaths, 1,464 recovered

Staff at Waterloo child-care centre walk off job to call for action from province

Staff at a Waterloo daycare centre walked off the job Monday, taking a day of action to call on the province to move child-care workers up in the COVID-19 vaccination priority list. All 42 staff at Emmanuel at Brighton Child Care had signs saying "E is for Essential" and "Vaccinate child-care workers," and chanting they deserve to be vaccinated now.

Staff said they want to be prioritized in vaccine rollout, since they're working with children between 16 months and five years old, many of whom aren't able to wear a mask.

"We know there aren't enough vaccines in Waterloo Region," executive director Dana Bernhardt said. "The fact that we don't know when, could be June before we are vaccinated, and they are here every day. Normally these playgrounds are filled with children, they are playing and happy and thriving, and the educators are not distanced from them in any capacity."

'I'm not here to be your punching bag': Service workers say they're being mistreated by customers

Staff members at a Brantford Dairy Queen are speaking out after they said they've been mistreated by customers. Jillian Byers has worked at Dairy Queen for seven years, she said the harassment has gotten worse over the past year.

“We’ve been called everything under the sun,” Byers said. “It kind of took a step from harassment to abuse, I’d say with the pandemic.”

In one instance, the franchise had to call Brantford police to help deal with a customer who was harassing a staff member over a wrong Blizzard ingredient.

“The morale definitely goes down when those customers come in,” Taylor Breau, the operations manager, said.

Trinity Bible Chapel churchgoers issued tickets by police following service, packed parking lot last Sunday

After the parking lot was packed for a Sunday service last week, Waterloo regional police have confirmed that they've issued tickets to those leaving Trinity Bible Chapel following a church service this Sunday.

In a statement sent to CTV News sent just before 12:30 p.m., regional police say officers were at the church, saw people in violation of the Reopening Ontario Act, and are currently issuing tickets to those leaving the premise.

Last Sunday, the packed parking lot and service came following a ruling by a judge to not allow the doors to Trinity Bible Chapel to be locked.

Police investigating posters promoting 'White Lives Matter' parade found in New Hamburg

Waterloo regional police are investigating posters in New Hamburg promoting a "White Lives Matter" parade next month. A Wilmot Township councillor discovered a poster on Wednesday morning and shared it with colleagues.

"To let us know there had been a White Lives Matter parade poster that had gone up at the light poles on Peel and Huron in New Hamburg," Coun. Cheryl Gordijk said.

Bylaw was also notified of another poster on Smith's Creek Drive. The posters didn't specify where the event was supposed to take place.