KITCHENER -- An elementary school in Shelburne, just north of Orangeville, is reporting its first case of school-related exposure to COVID-19.

It has been identified by Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health as Glenbrook Elementary School, which is part of the Upper Grand District School Board.

The health unit says it's the first case of school-related exposure in its coverage area.

“This is a reminder that COVID-19 is still present in our region and that keeping our schools safe as possible will take a community-wide effort,” said Dr. Nicola Mercer, the Medical Officer of Health for Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, in a release. “This is an important reminder that we all must wear a mask, practice good hand hygiene, maintain physical distancing and keep our groups and gatherings small. Fewer cases in our community means fewer cases in our schools.”

Public Health says it’s working with the Upper Grand District School Board to manage the case and reduce further risk to students.

They are also continuing to work on contact tracing.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health says case counts will be updated once the process is complete.

On Friday, the agency reported 8 new cases of COVID-19. According to Public Health’s dashboard, two of those were in Wellington County, three were in Dufferin County and the remaining three were in the City of Guelph. There are a total of 47 cases in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph that are currently considered active and two of those patients remain in hospital.