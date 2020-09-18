KITCHENER -- The Brant County Public Health Unit has identified a positive COVID-19 case at Russell Reid Public School in Brantford.

A letter about the case from Principal Mark Fraser was sent to staff and students on Friday morning.

The letter said the case was confirmed at the school on Thursday.

"This individual has been directed by the health unit to self-isolate for 14 days, along with any siblings or family members who reside in the same household," Fraser's letter said in part. "The health unit is in direct contact with students, staff and families who have been deemed close contacts to this COVID-19 case."

The school didn't say if the case was in a student or a staff member.

Fraser said a close contact could be students or staff in the person's class, but could also include others. Close contacts were determined by class lists, seating charts, before- and after-school care, transportation and other assignments, Fraser said.

"Moving forward, all Russell Reid students and staff are asked to monitor their health," the letter said. "If symptoms consistent with COVID-19 develop, please contact your primary health care provider."

Anyone who thinks they've been exposed to COVID-19 or has symptoms is encouraged to go for a test.

The school will disinfect the school, which remains open for anyone not identified as a close contact.

The school will also work with anyone self-isolating to make sure they are able to continue learning.

The person who tested positive and all close contacts will need to complete their isolation period and pass the COVID-19 School Screening Tool before they'll be allowed back at school.