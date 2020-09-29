KITCHENER -- An employee at a Sobeys location in Kitchener has tested positive for COVID-19.

The company confirmed the case at the store on Highland Road West on its website on Tuesday.

Sobeys said the employee hasn't worked since Sept. 18.

The website also said an employee at the FreshCo on Weber Street East tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The case was reported on Sept. 16 and the employee hadn't been in the store since Sept. 13.

Over the weekend, Loblaws said an employee at the Real Canadian Superstore on Highland Road West had tested positive on a presumptive test for COVID-19.