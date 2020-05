KITCHENER -- Here’s a breakdown of the COVID-19 cases for the province and much of southwestern Ontario. For more information on the numbers please click on the link of the specific health unit.

These numbers are current as of May 6, 2020.

Ontario

New cases: 412

Total cases: 18,722

New deaths: 68

Total deaths: 1,429

Resolved cases: 13,222

Region of Waterloo Public Health

New cases: 11

Total cases: 871

New deaths: 4

Total deaths: 94

Resolved cases: 395

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health

New cases: 5

Total cases: 317

New deaths: 0

Total deaths: 27

Resolved cases: 141

Brant County Health Unit

New cases: 0

Total cases: 99

New deaths: 0

Total deaths: 3

Resolved cases: 78

Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit

New cases: 0

Total cases: 196

New deaths: 0

Total deaths: 30

Resolved cases: 56

Huron Perth Public Health