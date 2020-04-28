KITCHENER -- Huron Perth Public Health has reported a total of 44 confirmed cases in its area, with most of them identified in Stratford.

More than 1,400 people have been tested, the public health unit's website says.

As of April 28, there have been four deaths: one in St. Marys and three in Stratford.

The ones in Stratford are all linked to an outbreak at Greenwood Court, a long-term care and retirement facility.

Six residents and eight staff members there have tested positive for the virus. There is still an active outbreak there, as well as at Blue Water Rest Home. That facility has one confirmed case in a resident.

Of the 44 cases reported by Huron Perth Public Health, 31 of them have recovered.

Here is a look at the numbers by municipality: