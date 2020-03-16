KITCHENER -- A new coronavirus assessment clinic will open its doors Tuesday in Guelph.

The clinic, run by the Guelph Family Health Team, will be set up at the city’s EMS facility at 65 Delhi Street.

Anyone wanting to be tested can stop by between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

However the city says the clinic is only for those with moderate symptoms including fever, cough or shortness of breath.

If you don’t have any symptoms or your symptoms are mild, the city warns you should stay home and self-isolate.

Anyone with severe symptoms should instead call 911 or visit their nearest emergency room.

“The assessment centre is designed to prioritize our resources to ensure those most at risk are identified and screened,” says Dr. Nicola Mercer, the Medical Officer of Health and CEO of Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health.

Visitors to the clinic will be provided with masks and hand sanitizer upon their arrival.

Depending on your recent travel history and symptoms, visitors may be told to self-isolated and healthcare workers may not administer a test.