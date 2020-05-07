KITCHENER -- There has been a significant increase in people dying in a fire since the start of COVID-19 restrictions in Ontario.

The Fire Marshal for the province says the amount of deaths between Jan. 1 and May 4 are 65 per cent higher when compared to last year.

Fire officials in Waterloo Region say there hasn’t been an increase in fires this year, but the public should still be cautious.

One of the leading causes of house fires is unattended cooking. Officials believe this may be one reason for the inflated numbers in Ontario, since home cooking has increased during this pandemic.

“A lot of families are spending more time at home,” Tom O’Hara, the Public Education Officer for the Kitchener Fire Department says. “Test your smoke alarms. Teach your kids how to. Another thing is to design and practice a home fire escape plan.”

Officials are also warning people not to sanitize face masks or other personal protection equipment in the microwave or oven, either.

“That can increase microwave fires,” John Percy, the Education Officer with the City of Waterloo Fire Rescue says. “Because people need to remember that’s fabric inside, there is metal, and microwaves are not designed for that.”

Fire officials in Brant County say there has been about four times the number of calls this years compared to the same time period in 2019.

They say smoking-related fire calls have increased as well, and warn not to smoke in bed, and also to discard butts in a non-combustible container.

With reporting by Heather Senoran