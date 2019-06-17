

CTV Kitchener





The “Kissing Bridge” in West Montrose will soon be seen across the country.

It’s one of five covered bridges to be featured on a new stamp collection from Canada Post.

The “Kissing Bridge” over the Grand River is Ontario’s last remaining historic covered bridge.

The 60-metre structure was built back in 1881.

It has had a few upgrades over the years, including the addition of concrete and steel to strengthen and extend its lifespan.

The bridge also had a starring role in the 2017 horror movie “It” which was based on a Stephen King novel.

Canada Post says the stamps pay “tribute to their engineering and design and their role in transportation, but also recognizes them as important symbols of community life in rural Canada.”

In a press release, the corporation states there were more than 1,400 covered bridges in Canada at the end of the 19th century. Today, that number now stands at about 140.

Other stamps in the series depict the Hartland Covered Bridge in New Branswick, Powerscourt (Percy) Bridge and Félix-Gabriel-Marchand Bridge in Quebec, as well as the Ashnola No. 1 Bridge in British Columbia.