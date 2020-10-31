KITCHENER -- Several couples were giving new meaning to “til death do us part” at some special Halloween-themed ceremonies in Kitchener.

Four pop-up weddings were held at the Double Tree by Hilton on Saturday and guests were dressed in costumes for the occasion.

The small and intimate ceremonies combined both creepy and romantic touches and were planned by Lovely Weddings and Events.

Their next pop-up wedding date is set for Nov. 14 at TheMuseum.