Couple gets married for free at Kitchener Public Library

KITCHENER -

Thanks to a contest from the Kitchener Public Library, one couple was able to say "I do" for free among a book-filled backdrop.

Adam Tambeau and Carrie Copley tied the knot on Sunday at the downtown location.

"A couple of hours earlier this was open to the public and we had people sitting and reading the newspaper and now we're having a wedding here," said Shirley Luu, a manager at the library. "It's really cool to see the transformation."

The couple met nearly six years ago, and when they decided to take their relationship to the next level, they were met with some unwelcomed twists and turns due to the pandemic.

Them winning the contest for a free wedding at the library was fitting, since their love for books has been central to their bond.

"We have books in the living room, dining room, there isn't one room in the house that doesn't have some library of its own," said Carrie. "I moved in with him a couple years ago and the first thing we did when I changed my address is we came here and all got library cards."

As a writer himself, Adam says the library sets the stage as a perfect metaphor for what defines a relationship.

"There's passion here," he said. "There's drama, there's cold hard information, there's all these things you can find at the library. This really is magic.

"Our story is still being written."