A couple adopted their dog from the KW Humane Society just a few weeks ago.

When Kate Nemeth and Dylan Chin-A-Loy brought the pup to the veterinarian, it turned out the dog had a medical condition.

Oliver, a west highland white terrier-miniature poodle mix, was found to have a urinary tract infection and several severe bladder stones.

Their vet believed the dog had had the bladder stones for weeks or months before being adopted, Chin-A-Loy said.

The humane society conducts standard checks before animals go for an adoption and Oliver did not display any symptoms, said Kathrin Delutis.

“We would never do that to an animal, put them into a home when they’re not healthy,” she said.

Delutis said it is up to new owners to bring their adopted pet to the veterinarian within 48 hours of adoption.

Nemeth and Chin-A-Loy wanted the humane society to have the surgery done under its insurance, but its policy prevents surgeries on pets outside the shelter’s care.

Their only option would have been to surrender the dog, but without any guarantee of getting him back.

“I’ve broken down several times because of this and there’s no way I would even consider surrendering him again,” Nemeth said.

The couple has decided to go ahead with the $2,000 surgery to help flush out their dog’s stones.

The KW Humane Society refunded the couple their $300 adoption fee.