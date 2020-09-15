KITCHENER -- A concert for country music lovers helped raise money for a good cause on in Kitchener Tuesday night.

A country legends tribute concert rolled into Bingemans for a drive-in event.

Nearly 200 vehicles came out for the show, which featured some of country music's greatest hits.

Instead of cheering, drivers honked their horns and flicked their lights to show approval.

All proceeds from the show went to Diabetes Canada.