Regional council has moved one step closer towards an extensive audit.

A motion has been brought forward by Coun. Michael Harris for a value-for-money audit.

“I’m looking forward to building upon a report that was done in 2014 that outlined some ways that we could do that,” he says. “Now we didn’t act on those back then, but that would be a starting point, of course, for this analysis on an aggressive schedule.”

The move comes after the provincial government announced funding to help municipalities look for savings.

Last month, Premier Doug Ford announced over $7 billion through the Audit and Accountability Fund to help larger municipalities to conduct audits. The savings target: about four per cent.

At council on Wednesday evening, the motion to submit an application to do an audit was passed.

Harris says the region needs to prepare for an incoming belt-tightening.

He says he’s asking for fact-based analysis from a third party to look at the overall program delivery and how to get services at the best possible price to avoid substantial tax increases and service cuts.

In terms of a timeline, Harris says it will come back to council for final approval on June 26.

The cost of the audit hasn’t been determined yet, but he says council will likely benefit from the fund developed by the provincial government, and says the audit will pay for itself in future savings.

All reviews must be complete by the end of November.