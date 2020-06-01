KITCHENER -- Following a Pride flag debate in Waterloo Region, one city councillor is showing his support with a special chalk drawing.

After initially designing its own flag for Pride month, the Waterloo Catholic District School Board faced intense public criticism, and ultimately decided not to fly any flag.

In response, Ward 2 Councillor Royce Bodaly found a creative way to show his support for the LGBTQ+ community.

“There's been a lot of tension in the city and the province and the world lately and it's important for us to do the little that we can to show support for the community,” he says.

Bodaly and his family used sidewalk chalk to colour a rainbow on a sidewalk in front of St. Nicholas Catholic Elementary School.

He says he hopes the gesture makes members of the community feel supported, loved and welcome in the neighbourhood.

June 1 marks the official start to Pride Month.