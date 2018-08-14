

CTV Kitchener





Regional council has decided to wait for more information from the provincial government before moving ahead with safe consumption sites.

The decision comes days after the provincial government announced it would suspend temporary sites until further research was conducted.

A new proposed site in Kitchener was to be presented Monday as an option.

Two have already been put forth in Cambridge and two in Kitchener.

Chair Ken Seiling proposed a deferral of any decisions, saying that public consultations would lead to questions that can’t be answered until the province’s position becomes clear in September.

In the meantime, regional staff will continue to look at other options for sites, prepare more prototypes and refine budgets.

That way, any decisions can be made quickly once the provincial decisions are made.

Regional council voted unanimously to defer any decisions regarding specific safe consumption site decisions in the region.