Council votes against allowing backyard chickens in Cambridge
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, March 27, 2019 6:57AM EDT
Cambridge council has voted no to allowing backyard chickens in the city.
Staff had made recommendations not to allow chickens or chicken coops within the city.
The motion was passed at Tuesday night’s meeting.
Cambridge’s Mayor Kathryn McGarry said there was a discussion around other jurisdiction’s experiences, and says many more municipalities have voted not to allow chickens as well.