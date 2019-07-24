

CTV Kitchener





Cambridge council voted unanimously last night to approve the creation of a $35 million core transfomation fund.

The fund is intended to drive investment in the cities three core areas, and bring more people to the urban centres.

One of the objectives of the plan is to create more residential development in the downtown areas.

The city of Cambridge already has about $20 million in the bank that could be used for the fund.

There are five pillars to program including: expanding post-secondary education, private investment, strategic land acquisitions, arts and culture and community services.

Cambridge Mayor Katheryn McGarry says the fund has the possibility to be transformative.

“Overall we really expect this fund will help transform our downtown cores into livable, walkable, wonderful places to live work and play.” Said McGarry.

The fund is similar to the method used by the city of Kitchener to jump start downtown development in 2004.