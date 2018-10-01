

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo city council was scheduled to vote on a new micro-mobility solution on Monday.

The pilot project would bring an American e-scooter company to the region.

Lime is a California-based company that provides pay-as-you-go mobility solutions.

Its arrival in town would allow Waterloo residents to pay to unlock and use the electric scooters by the minute to get around more quickly.

It would be the first project of its kind in Ontario.

If passed, the project would launch in the spring.