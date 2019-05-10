

CTV Kitchener





The fate of a proposed state-of-the-art hockey rink at a Breslau school is now unclear.

The 42,000 square foot facility would have been built on the campus of St. John’s-Kilmarnock School on Shantz Station Road, and the $7 million in construction costs were to be paid using private money from Gordon Schembri of Schembri Property Management.

But there was one catch – the donor didn’t want to pay a development charge.

“Our donor, and we concur with him, doesn’t feel that he should have to pay $265,000 to allow himt omake a $7 donation,” the delegatioin told regional council earlier this month.

Woolwich Township has already agreed to waive its municipal charge of $88,000, but the region has never made allowances regarding its development charge.

Had council agreed to waive the fee, the cost would have been passed on to taxpayers.

St. John’s-Kilmarnock is a not-for-profit school.