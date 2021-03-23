KITCHENER -- Kitchener city council has approved a land use study to address overcrowded student housing in the Lower Doon neighbourhood.

Conestoga College has agreed to work with the city on the study, which will help address needs for more safe, affordable housing for students.

Sana Banu, president of the Conestoga College's students' union, told council she supports creating a vision for the neighbourhood, but wants to see better consultation with students.

"If the City of Kitchener was serious about considering the voice of these members of the community, (Conestoga Students Inc) believes organized methods of outreach should and would have been utilized far earlier in the process," she said.

Formal recommendations will be made after consultation with landowners, residents and the college community.

The city said it will explore preserving the neighbourhood's heritage and creating more public spaces.