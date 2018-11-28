

CTV Kitchener





The inaugural region council meeting is next week and on Tuesday the regional council elect met up to discuss any developing recommendations.

All members must serve on the community service, administration and finance and planning and works committees.

Tuesday’s meeting was for councilors to discuss what other roles they would like to take on.

Regional chair elect, Karen Redman, says there are some regional issues to address including cannabis, the opioid crisis and the LRT.

No official decisions have been made since council hasn’t taken office yet.

The inaugural meeting is set for December 5.

With reporting from Virginia Wright