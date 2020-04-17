KITCHENER -- Meat producers in North America are feeling the impacts of COVID-19, as many have been forced to close their plants or reduce production amid the global pandemic.

This has led to rising concerns over what this could mean for Canada's supply chain.

The question for consumers: can this lead to a meat shortage?

A local farmer says there is a lot of uncertainty in the meat supply chain right now as many producers struggle through.

But a food economist at the University of Guelph says there's no need to worry about a meat shortage just yet.

"In the grand scheme of things, if we lose, at least temporarily, a couple of plants in a North America-wide integrated system for both pork and beef, we will see the market adjust," says Mike von Massow.

"There's also inventory of both beef and pork. The market will adjust and product will flow to grocery stores."

On the other side of the coin, the Canadian Cattlemen's Association (CCA) says impacts on the Canadian beef industry are expected to be "immediate and drastic."

That comment cameearlier this week after a Cargill meat plant in High River, Alta. began reducing production when several employees tested positive for COVID-19.

In an email sent to CTV News on Monday, a spokesperson for the CCA said that facility represents more than a third of Canada's total processing abilities.